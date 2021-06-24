BioPreferred Disinfectant and Wipes

Innovative Chemical Products (ICP), maker of the Benefect® line of botanical disinfectant technologies for restoration and remediation, announced that it has achieved U.S. Department of Agriculture’s BioPreferred® status for its Decon 30 Disinfectant and Botanical Disinfectant Wipes. As part of the certification process, these Benefect products were submitted for USDA testing that revealed both could be certified as 100% Biobased – the first and only disinfectant technologies to achieve this distinction.

The USDA BioPreferred program provides information to consumers about the biobased content of a product. Some products labeled “botanical” might contain as little as 25% biobased content, which is measured by how much new organic carbon from plants is used compared to old organic carbon found in coal and petroleum.

Benefect Decon 30 Disinfectant and Botanical Disinfectant Wipes are made with plant-derived essential oils that are proven to kill 99.99% of bacteria and surpasses the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) efficacy requirements for broad spectrum hospital disinfectants. They also boast the highest safety rating allowable by the EPA, meaning less liability for restoration professionals and facility managers.

Benefect