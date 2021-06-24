Women In Corrections Conference Set for Savannah in October

By CN Staff

SAVANNAH, Ga.—The Women Working in Corrections & Juvenile Justice (WWICJJ 2021) Conference has been scheduled for October 10-13 in Savannah and will be held in person.

Registration is now open, and among the speakers appearing at the event will be best-selling author and acclaimed snowboarder Amy Purdy, authors Amanda Lindhout and Regina Louise, and renowned body language expert Janine Driver.

The main venues for the conference is the Savannah Convention Center and the host hotel is the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa.

In addition to the speakers, breakout sessions and exhibit hall activity, the agenda plans to include local excursions, a silent auction, meal events and other doings.

More details, including registration information, are available at the conference website.