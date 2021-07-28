Gus Maimis, LEED AP BD+C, has joined STV as a senior vice president and business development director of its construction management practice, in the Eastern Region.

Most recently, Maimis was an executive vice president at a project and cost management and owner advisory firm that offers strategic guidance to owners, developers, and institutions in and around New York City, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., and South Florida. There, he was involved with projects focusing on new building construction, major adaptive reuse, and complex interior development and renovation.

Throughout his career, Maimis has been responsible for providing management oversight on a variety of complex assignments for commercial, aviation, higher education, healthcare, nonprofit, and public agency clients. His notable projects include the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, One World Trade Center, the LaGuardia Airport redevelopment, the Jacob Javits Convention Center expansion, and an array of assignments for Columbia University and New York University as well as for the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

Maimis earned a Master of Business Administration from the S.C. Johnson School of Management at Cornell University and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the NYU Tandon School of Engineering (formerly the Polytechnic Institute of New York). He is currently a visiting professor at the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ.