Outdoor Work Protection

It is no secret that working outdoors without proper protection and safety equipment can take an immense toll on one’s health and well-being. Dedicated to crafting purpose-driven solutions for modern problems, Da Brim has stepped in to craft a variety of helmet brims to equip workers with adequate heat and sun protection to stay cool and feel safe.

The patented attachment technology mounts directly onto any standard construction helmet, stays securely fastened throughout the day without modifying the helmet, or compromising functionality, durability, and design.

Those workers who prefer the look and shade profile of a hard hat may be reluctant to make the switch to a helmet, but why compromise? The new PRO Builder model features the same ANSI107-2010 compliant fluorescent yellow as the PRO Tech Lite 3” brim while bringing back the feel of a hard hat with an extra level of protection. Also available in white to match the required helmets on many job sites, the PRO Builder is water-resistant, protective, and durable.

