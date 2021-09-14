Indiana Jail Expansion Aims for December Wrap
By CN Staff
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind.—The $17.5 million jail expansion in downtown Huntington is expected to be finalized by mid-December, according to the Journal Gazette and other published reports.
It will reportedly come less than five years after another area county, Adams, completed a new $20 million jail, and Huntington County Sheriff Chris Newton says the number of the jail’s beds will increase from 99 to 233.
The new expansion design integrates a pod system, with cells forming a U shape with a 5-foot walkway behind them wiith electrical and mechanical equipment that reduces the need for workmen to enter the inmate area.
The layout also includes a master control center in the middle of a circular layout according to the Journal Gazette, boosting visibility and sight lines for correctional officers.
Key firms leading the project were Weigand Construction of Fort Wayne, Ind.; DLZ Architects out of Indianapolis; and Pauly Jail Building Co. Other crucial partners, according to info from Paul Jail, were as follows:
- Accurate Controls, Inc. for Modular Controls
- Global Security Glazing for Security Glazing
- Marathon Engineering Corporation for Padded Cells & Shower Coatings
- Modern Detention Equipment for Detention Furniture, Mezzanine, & Stairs
- Norix Group for Detention Furnishings
- RR Brink Locking Systems, Inc. for Security Hardware
- Security Automation Systems for Security Electronics
- SteelCell of North America for Prefabricated Modular Steel Cells
- Titan Steel Door for Security Hollow Metal, Security Plank Ceilings, & Wall Panels