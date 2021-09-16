Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC) highlights the TriArmor® Corrosion Protection System which provides the optimal corrosion and leak protection for the cold-water basin. For over 20 years, thousands of cooling towers, fluid coolers and condensers with the TriArmor® System have withstood the harshest environments, proving its durability and reliability. This patented system designed specifically for evaporative cooling equipment for HVAC, Industrial, and Refrigeration applications is now backed by an industry leading 10-year warranty.

The TriArmor® System offers three layers of protection, starting with G-235 Galvanized Steel, the heaviest commercially-available galvanized steel. Universally recognized for its strength and durability, it offers excellent service life under normal operating conditions, with proper maintenance and water treatment. The second layer is a Thermosetting Hybrid Polymer baked onto the galvanized steel to create a durable barrier. This polymerized coating has been tested to withstand 6,000 hours in a 5% salt spray without blistering, chipping, or losing adhesion. The third layer, a Polyurethane Barrier, is a factory-applied, corrosion-resistant, impermeable coating that ensures a seamless basin. To help ensure leak-free longevity, microscopic chains of rubber-like resin molecules permanently bond tightly with one another and the thermosetting hybrid polymer.

Baltimore Aircoil Company