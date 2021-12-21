CGL Debuts Nonprofit to Help Communities in Crisis

By CN Staff

MIAMI—CGL Companies has unveiled a new nonprofit organization aimed at helping communities that need vital support when disaster strikes.

CGL Reach is a non-profit organization that harnesses the firm’s criminal justice staff’s expertise to support and restore justice systems for communities around the world impacted by crises. By supporting justice relief efforts in impacted areas, the structure of a society is restored faster and more efficiently.

CGL’s stated mission with the new platform is, “Donating our time and specialized expertise to governments in need.”

Among the entities CGL Reach will provide advisory, assistance, and special services are Law Enforcement, Courts, Prisons & Jails, and Community Services.

Among the specific services CGL specializes in are:

Owner’s Representation

Operations and Management Consulting

Comprehensive Planning

Facilities Design Assist

Facility Conditions Assessment

Public Engagement & Facilitation

Public Policy Research

The new nonprofit is particularly essential considering the justice system’s status as the social foundation of a community—providing order, fair process and prioritizing the public safety. During a catastrophe, of course, public safety is of the very highest priority. With CGL Reach, communities facing a crisis can restore their justice systems and keep the public safe as quickly as possible.

Bolstering the efforts for the new organization is CGL’s impressive wealth of justice experts, which became even more robust recently with the addition of Gary Mohr, (Ret.) Judge David Byrn and Brian Lee, former deputy chief with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department.