Security Management Solution

Senstar, a global provider of video management and perimeter intrusion detection solutions, has announced its Senstar Symphony Sensor Fusion Engine was awarded a Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products & Solutions Award. Senstar’s newest ground-breaking technology won in the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Solutions (Physical) – Wired category, recognizing technologies used to detect and/or prevent unauthorized entry into a secure area, indoor or out. The awards were presented Wednesday at ISC West in Las Vegas.

The Senstar Symphony Sensor Fusion Engine is a breakthrough technology that synthesizes data from separate systems to generate actionable information. More than just simple Boolean logic integration, the sensor fusion engine accesses low level data to intelligently characterize potential risks. Data synthesis enables the system to achieve levels of performance that exceed those of individual sensors.

The Senstar Symphony Sensor Fusion Engine is part of the The Senstar Symphony™ Common Operating Platform – a modular solution for security management and data intelligence. In addition to being an open, highly scalable video management system with built-in video analytics, it includes full-featured access control and perimeter intrusion detection modules.

