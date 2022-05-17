Products 

Water Usage Lavatory Controller

The Battery-Operated Water Usage Lavatory Controller by Willoughby Industries is a stand-alone, water-resistant electronic module designed to control the operation of a pushbutton lavatory valve. The controller is:

  • Perfect for existing applications where no power exists
  • Capable of regulating up to two valves simultaneously
  • A money-saving device as it controls the total time lavatory valves can run and offers a delay should the valves reach their preset threshold
  • Housed in a water-resistant enclosure

