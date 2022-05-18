CGL Justice Experts Teaming Up with MCSO Deputy Chief on AJA Workshop

LONG BEACH, Calif.—On Sunday, May 22, 2022, CGL’s Robert Glass and Brian Lee will join Deputy Chief Jennifer Crosby in Long Beach to present a workshop at the American Jail Association’s 41st Conference & Jail Expo.

Slated for 1:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m., the seminar is titled, “You CAN Teach an Old Dog New Tricks: Breaking Down Silos to Successfully Gain Buy-in from Staff, Leadership, and the Community”, and will be in room 202AB at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center.

Plenty has changed in the traditionally conservative County of Maricopa, Ariz. When the county initially set forth on its criminal justice system master plan in 2013, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) knew they had their work cut out for them when it came to reaching the progressive goals outlined in the 10-year forecast. Flash forward to 2022, and not only has Maricopa County transitioned to direct supervision, but has also unveiled a new, progressive intake center emphasizing community involvement, improved access to mental and medical health services, and tools for successful reentry. But the path hasn’t been an easy one.

In the AJA workshop, members of MCSO will discuss the trials and tribulations leading up to the 2020 opening of the Maricopa County Intake, Transfer, and Release Facility. They’ll provide tips and educational strategies for transforming the thinking of wary decision-makers and gaining buy-in for important progressive advancements in criminal justice.

Robert Glass serves as Director of Justice Services for CGL, while Brian Lee is a Vice President of Justice Services for the firm—as well as a former MCSO Deputy Chief.

AJA’s 41st Conference & Jail Expo will take place May 21-25 at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center.