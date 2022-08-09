Correctional Officer Nicolas Lopez was named Madera County Peace Officer of the Year during a recent awards banquet.

The Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) officer is assigned to the Investigative Services Unit (ISU). A recent investigation by Lopez netted 331 grams of methamphetamine, 281 grams of marijuana and 50 cell phones.

He was also instrumental in an unemployment fraud scheme resulting in two federal indictments and recovering $295,000 in Employment Development Department funds.

The award was presented to Lopez by Chief Deputy Warden Anissa De Le Cruz (pictured at right, above) during a July 28 banquet.