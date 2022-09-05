Featured Products 

Chopper Pump

THE PORTABLE PUMPING SOLUTION TO HANDLE TOUGH SOLIDS ANYTIME, ANYWHERE – No matter the location, Vaughan Company has you covered. Whether clearing sewage water or providing drainage in difficult-to-reach areas, the Vaughan Portable Bypass Trailer offers unmatched reliability.

Features include:

  • Open or enclosed “sound-attenuated” options
  • Vaughan’s proprietary mechanical cartridge seal
  • Seal oil reservoir for dry-run scenarios
  • Digital control panel
  • Diesel, hydraulic or electric drive motors
  • Skid mount available

