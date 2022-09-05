Chopper Pump
THE PORTABLE PUMPING SOLUTION TO HANDLE TOUGH SOLIDS ANYTIME, ANYWHERE – No matter the location, Vaughan Company has you covered. Whether clearing sewage water or providing drainage in difficult-to-reach areas, the Vaughan Portable Bypass Trailer offers unmatched reliability.
Features include:
- Open or enclosed “sound-attenuated” options
- Vaughan’s proprietary mechanical cartridge seal
- Seal oil reservoir for dry-run scenarios
- Digital control panel
- Diesel, hydraulic or electric drive motors
- Skid mount available
Interested in learning more? Get moving and contact us at CHOPPERPUMPS.COM today.