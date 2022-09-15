Caddell Construction has announced the promotion of Craig Lazzarini to vice president, estimating and procurement – international.

Lazzarini, who joined the company in 2000, will provide strategic oversight to the pursuit and acquisition of new work for the firm’s international project portfolio.

“Craig combines a high level of energy and enthusiasm for the construction process with solid professional experience and a proven ability to plan, organize, and direct very complex projects,” said President/COO Mac Caddell. “He has exhibited particular finesse in leading diverse project alliances and molding widely varying project stakeholders into focused teams with shared goals and objectives.”

Lazzarini joined Caddell in 2000 after earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Construction from Auburn University. Prior to his new role, he served as manager, estimating and procurement – international, where he was responsible to lead and oversee the international estimating department in all phases of estimating, procurement and budgeting. He previously served as project manager for multiple international diplomatic projects, as well as numerous U.S.-based governmental jobs.