Gallagher Debuts Dedicated Tech Support Team in U.S.

By CN Staff

ATLANTA—Gallagher, a leading security solutions manufacturer, recently announced the expansion of its technical support services to the Americas with a dedicated team of people now based in Atlanta.

The team in the Americas will create stronger connections in the region, while also alleviating the New Zealand team’s current load of operating all day and all night.

“It’s an evolution of our technical support. We’ve been providing 24/7 technical support from New Zealand and we’re growing really quickly elsewhere, particularly in the Americas. So, this expansion has been a couple of years in the making,” says Shane Keesom, Gallagher’s Technical Support Manager.

“Expanding our global support capabilities is a natural progression of our vision to provide exceptional customer experiences. The team here in the Americas adds to the diversity within our global team,” says Paul Wilson, the Gallagher’s Director of Technical Services for North America.

The new team consists of four engineers, servicing the entire globe during their shift, with one member who is able to provide technical support in Spanish too.

“This is going to be gold, being able to talk to our partners and customers in their own language and lingo,” says Matthew Dean, Gallagher’s Technical Support Team Leader.

Gallagher also made news recently with the launch of their new Security in Focus podcast series called Tech Talk. Hosted by Chief Technology Officer Steve Bell, the series will be the only dedicated podcast for security technicians and installers, promising to be an informative and valuable resource for them.

Tech Talk aims to also offer listeners industry insights, best practices, and technical tips on the latest Gallagher product features and version releases to ensure customers get the most from their security solutions. In addition, the podcast will feature interviews with leading experts, thought leaders, and product owners.

Episode One is now available to listen to online.