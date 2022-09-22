New Zealand-based global security manufacturer, Gallagher, celebrated the contribution of John Dumelow (JD) to the security industry, taking home the Customer Champion of the Year award at the 2022 New Zealand Security Awards.

In April this year, JD moved into the newly created role of Key Client Manager – Upper North Island, where he has been closely supporting Gallagher’s key customers, such as universities, banks, and healthcare providers, alongside their Channel Partners.

On winning the award, JD said: “I am very proud to have won this award and feel honoured to be recognized for my contribution to the industry over the past 25 years. I would like to thank Sir William and the wider Gallagher family for all the opportunities and support I have been given this past quarter-century. The security industry is a special one to be part of, with many rewarding jobs within the sector.”

“JD has been an integral part of Gallagher’s sales team in New Zealand for over 25 years,” says Brad Small, Regional Manager for New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. “During this time, he has built many long-standing relationships with Gallagher’s customers and Channel Partners, entrenching himself in our customers’ businesses to help them get the most out of their Gallagher system.”

The awards ceremony took place on September 16, 2022, at the Hilton Hotel, Auckland.