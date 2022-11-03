Counter-Drone Jammer

Dedrone has announced the launch of its next-generation handheld mitigation system, DedroneDefender. Completing Dedrone’s end-to-end counter-drone solution, DedroneDefender reimagines mitigation technology by delivering a sleek, connected gun for targeted precision Radio Frequency (RF) jamming. Given its small, lightweight form factor and ease of use, DedroneDefender is the ideal counter-drone mitigation solution for civilian, state and local law enforcement in urban environments.

At only 7.5 pounds and just 22 inches long, DedroneDefender is one of the lightest and smallest precision jamming systems available on the market. It comes equipped with narrow-band jamming to minimize disruption to other devices and meets military standard MIL-STD-810H. DedroneDefender’s use of narrow-band or “comb” jamming reduces the risk of interference with other systems in the area like Wi-Fi and is specifically configured to the identified malicious drone’s protocols as prescribed by DedroneTracker detection solution. Once communications are interrupted on a drone, it enters a pre-programmed safety mode to minimize risk to others and damage to the drone.

DroneDefender and DedroneDefender can work within the broader Dedrone suite of solutions or with third-party command and control. This includes the DedroneTracker command and control platform, which detects, tracks, identifies (DTI) and continuously prioritizes drone threats through autonomous background interrogation of possible targets, without the need to first locate them with the naked eye hundreds of meters away against the sky or cluttered backgrounds.

Dedrone