BREAKING NEWS – Correctional News Announces Big Merger

Correctional News Grabs Undisputed Market Leadership with Pivotal Merger

VERO BEACH, Fla—Jan. 3, 2023—Correctional News (CN) is excited to announce a strategic merger with longtime competitor Corrections Forum, a move that will benefit the industry and solidify CN’s standing as the leading industry publication to begin the new year.

“This was a tremendous opportunity that we simply couldn’t afford to pass up,” remarked Correctional News’ Group Publisher Ed Langton. “We’ll be expanding our readership, while also evolving our editorial coverage to showcase crucial current topics such as correctional healthcare and food service. For our subscribers and advertisers, it means an enhanced publication packed with even more essential news and information—and comes at a key time for our transforming industry.”

The merger is also a meaningful way to continue the legacy of Tom Kapinos, longtime publisher of Corrections Forum, who is moving into retirement after three decades of shining a light on every aspect of our industry.

“I can’t think of a better scenario than to have these two titles merge,” said Kapinos. “It will be good for the industry, the advertisers and the market served.”

The merged publications will move forward under the Correctional News title, the established bi-monthly print magazine augmented by its robust website, e-publications and social media. Those following the industry will now have a vital one-stop resource to rely upon in their busy work lives, as will companies seeking to showcase their products and services.

“In an ever-changing industry, we couldn’t be more enthused about providing a bedrock of reliable news and expertise as we move into 2023,” commented the executive team at Correctional News in a group statement. “This partnership solidifies our standing in the marketplace, and will result in an even-more robust knowledge platform for our readership and advertising base.”

For advertising inquiries, please contact Group Publisher Ed Langton at ed@emlenmedia.com. For editorial matters, please reach out to Managing Editor Zach Chouteau at zach@emlenmedia.com.