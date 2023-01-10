Jim Dodge, MAATO, Dipl. Arch T.P., has been promoted to justice principal for HDR. Based in its London, Ontario, office, Jim is a 21-year veteran with HDR with versatile and strong leadership qualities. His broad professional experience includes project management, feasibility studies, planning work, conceptual design, design development and contract documents.

Dodge provides exceptional quality service to clients and gained valuable experience in a range of institutional projects while specializing in healthcare design and the integration of facilities programming.

“I have watched Jim work with our justice clients in Canada and noted his passion firsthand along with his ability to partner with clients and earn their respect,” said Gerry Guerrero, HDR global director of justice. “I believe this passion will allow him to excel and succeed in this new role. Jim’s focus on learning, his commitment to growth and collaboration, and winning and delivering exceptional work will be an asset to the justice program as we continue to grow in Canada.”

Dodge’s wealth of experience comes from his work on a wide range of projects, including, most recently, London Health Sciences, Lakeridge Health, Huawei, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, and the University of Ottawa. He was instrumental in delivering three new justice projects in Canada with Correctional Services Canada.

Outside of project work, Dodge volunteers within the Association of Architectural Technologists of Ontario and has served in multiple roles, including chapter vice-chair and president (provincial).