New Correctional Center Breaks Ground in Merced County

By CN Staff

Members of the CGL project team, Merced County Sheriff’s Office, and other local leaders gathered on Tuesday, September 19th, to break ground on construction at the John Latorraca Correctional Center (JLCC) off Highway 59 and Sandy Mush Road.

CGL’s Cameron Glass, a senior VP who is overseeing the project, spoke at the ceremony—which was also attended by several state and county officials and Dan Eden of Sletten Construction.

Phase one of the project is now expected to cost more than $77 million. It includes a new kitchen, new medical, dental, and mental health facilities, plus classrooms and renovated dormitory buildings.

The initial phase will also include new facility generators, parking lots, subterranean utilities and security fencing.

Phase two is a $61 million project to build a new 256-bed jail next to JLCC. It’s scheduled to be complete by June of 2026 and will replace the main jail in downtown Merced that has outlived its useful life.

“This project is one of CGL’s most significant examples of what we do, bringing all of our different service lines together to deliver a fantastic project for the County,” CGL’s Cameron Glass commented. “We’re thrilled to be working side by side with all of you, and we’re excited about the facility that’s going to be constructed. Not only will we be improving the living conditions, and making the facility safer and friendlier for staff, but the new programming and treatment space will make a significant difference to the lives of those in custody in Merced County, giving those individuals a chance to come back to the community healthier and stronger than when they went in.”