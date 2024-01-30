Craftmaster Hardware Joins Forces with R.R. Brink Detention Locks

By CN Staff

NORTHVALE, N.J.—Craftmaster Hardware, a distinguished member of the KENDELL COMPANY family, proudly announces its latest achievement – an appointment as the Authorized Distributor of R.R. Brink Detention Locks and Hardware. This strategic collaboration signifies a pivotal moment for both companies, as Craftmaster Hardware expands its portfolio to enhance security solutions nationwide.

In a groundbreaking move, Craftmaster Hardware, with a legacy dating back to 1951, joins forces with R.R. Brink, a trailblazer in detention locks and hardware since its inception in 1976. The recent acquisition by Southern Folger Detention Equipment Company further strengthens the alliance, positioning Craftmaster Hardware as a key player in providing cutting-edge security solutions.

R.R. Brink’s Locking Systems are renowned for their application in Correctional institutions, Behavioral Health hospitals, Homeland Security, Military, and other environments requiring robust security door hardware and access control. Craftmaster Hardware, headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey, is dedicated to ensuring the availability of these high-security products and their seamless distribution throughout the United States.

Dan Donohue, Vice President and General Manager of Craftmaster Hardware expressed his enthusiasm: “We are honored to support detention facility security across the U.S. through our partnership with R.R. Brink and Southern Folger. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing top-tier security solutions.”

Craftmaster Hardware is a trusted industry leader, backed by over 170 security locks and door hardware brands. With expertise, a comprehensive range of products, and lockshop support, Craftmaster Hardware empowers facilities to manage their high-security environments effectively.