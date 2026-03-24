Jackson County Opens $317 Million Detention Center Designed for Safety, Efficiency and Dignity for Detainees

Project stakeholders cut the ribbon at the new $317 million, 1,000-bed Jackson County Detention Center in Kansas City, Mo., on March 19. | Photo Credit (all): Link2Built

By Lindsey Coulter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On March 19, Jackson County leaders celebrated the completion of the new 470,000-square-foot Jackson County Detention Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony, marking a significant investment in modern public safety infrastructure and a new approach to detention operations. The $317 million, 1,000-bed project was delivered on time and under budget — and was designed for safety, efficiency and dignity for detainees as well as staff.

In his opening remarks, County Executive Phil LeVota noted that the project represents years of collaboration, a shared commitment to strengthening public safety and a forward-thinking approach. Designed for direct supervision, the new campus-style facility drastically improves communication, staff response times, operational efficiency and access to essential services for detainees. A key feature of the project is the consolidation of critical services under one roof, including medical care, behavioral health services, education programs and courtroom facilities. Additionally, the facility was intentionally designed for future expansion, with the layout, kitchen, laundry and core infrastructure systems sized to support future growth.

“But beyond size and construction, what matters most is what this facility represents: a modern, safer and more efficient environment for the professionals that work here every day, and one designed to support accountability, safety and long-term operational success,” LeVota added.

The new detention center replaces an overcrowded, deteriorating eight-story facility in downtown Kansas City that presented long-standing challenges related to expansion, plumbing, inmate transport and perimeter security.

“One of our shortcomings is the fact that [the existing detention center] is a tower downtown, and the general public can just walk up to the building,” said Matthew Lewis.

In addition to increasing security, Lewis added that advanced building systems in the new facility significantly improve sustainability and operational control. “There are all the LED lights everywhere, programmable toilets … we can control all of that by the touch of a button.”

“Having a building design with a forward-thinking focus is very exciting for our staff, because that allows us to focus on taking care of our population,” said Lucas Castilleja, Interim Director of the Jackson County Detention Center. “When we’re trying to do that and also dealing with hurdles of an aging facility, that really can drain our resources and our efforts. Having a building with the flexibility and design to move continue to grow into the future, to be a support rather than a challenge, is so exciting.”

The project was guided by Jackson County leaders and partners, with JCDC Partners serving as owner’s representative. The design-build team was led by JE Dunn Construction and included Axiom Construction and DLR Group, alongside a broad network of contributors including Wellner Architects, KH Design, Taliaferro & Browne, BranchPattern and R&N Systems, as well as Cornerstone, CML Security, American Fire, US Engineering, Mark One Electric, E&K and MVP Painting.

Vance McMillan, Senior Vice President and Justice Group Leader at JE Dunn Construction, emphasized the scale and successful coordination, noting that team members collectively contributed more than one million hours of effort to the project, which also exceeded its supplier inclusion and diversity goals.

McMillan also credited early collaboration for the project’s financial success. “The key to having a project that comes in under budget is really establishing a strong team out of the gate,” he said. He added that assembling a strong design team and engaging best-value trade partners early — including MEP, SEC and DEC — allowed the team to “build to budget.”

“The teamwork on this job was 10/10,” McMillan said. “In line with Jackson County’s ‘justice with dignity’ vision, the new detention center expands space for on-site medical, mental and behavioral health services, education and vocational programming to better support successful reentry.”